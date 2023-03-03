 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Prabhudas Lilladher sees sharp upside in Harsha Engineers but target price still below IPO level

Dipti Sharma
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

The bearing cages maker’s aim to grow wallet share to 10 percent from 2 percent now, wind energy component foray and upcoming outsourcing opportunities make it a ‘buy’.

Even as shares of Harsha Engineers International listed on the Indian bourses with a handsome premium last year, the returns so far have been negative. The scrip has declined 29 percent since listing but a section of market participants believe shares of the bearing cages manufacturer could be a good buy from the current level.

Harsha Engineers debuted on September 26, 2022, listing at Rs 450 on the NSE, a 36 percent premium to its IPO issue price of Rs 330, and at Rs 444 on the BSE, implying a near 35 percent premium.

The stock traded at Rs 353.55, up over 2 percent, on the BSE on March 3, 2023. If the stock sustains above the Rs 353-level for a few days, then one could see a rally up to Rs 388, believes Kunal Parar of Choice Broking.

Prabhudas Lilladher has initiated a coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 439, which means a potential gain of about 26 percent. Interestingly though, the target price is still below the IPO issue price.