GuruSpeak | This trader graduated from working in exchanges to trading on them

Traders interviewed in the GuruSpeak segment of Moneycontrol come from various backgrounds, many of whom are IT professionals. However, this time we have featured a trader who has worked in commodity and stock exchanges for his entire career. Aditya Chopra, a Madhya Pradesh-based trader, worked with MCX, NCDEX and NSE before becoming a full-time trader. Does exposure to the workings of an exchange give him an added advantage? Chopra does not believe so. His biggest takeaway from working in exchanges is...