These days most traders, retail and professional, are moving away from discretionary trading to systems trading and then ending up doing algorithmic trading. Ease of operations and removal of mental stress in trading are key reasons behind a trader moving towards rule-based trading. However, Indore-based Gaurav Jain who is a full-time trader has chosen the opposite road. He started off as a systems trader but a huge loss on Brexit day in the currency market made him re-look his approach. After...