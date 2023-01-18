 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Goldman, Travelers drag Dow lower as earnings season picks up

Reuters
Jan 18, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 391.76 points, or 1.14%, to 33,910.85 and the S&P 500 lost 8.12 points, or 0.20%, to 3,990.97. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.96 points, or 0.14%, to 11,095.11.

The Dow fell more than 1% on Tuesday as weak earnings from Goldman Sachs dragged the index lower, but a jump in Tesla shares helped the Nasdaq stay postive as the corporate earnings season took center stage.

The rise in Tesla Inc after the electric-vehicle maker's January retail sales surged in China helped growth-oriented shares eke out gains, but small caps and value stocks fell as fears of a recession unsettled investors.

Earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley closed out what was a mixed bag for big banks, many of which have stashed rainy-day funds to gird against a potential downturn.

Register for free to Reuters and know the full story

Analysts are anxious to hear from corporate America about the demand environment amid signs of an upward trend in the economy, said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

"Earnings estimates have declined so much at the start of earnings season that there's potential for companies to hurdle past a really low bar," Saglimbene said.