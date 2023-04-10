Goldman downgrades Maruti Suzuki to 'neutral' on slowing demand for small cars

Global research and broking firm Goldman Sachs has downgraded auto major Maruti Suzuki India to 'neutral' from its earlier 'buy' rating. It has also slashed the price target for the stock by 20 percent to Rs 8,800.

The firm cited persistent weakness in demand for small cars as the primary reason behind the downgrade. Goldman Sachs is of the view that persistent slowdown in the small car segment could offset market share gains for the country's largest carmaker in FY24.

The stock also reacted negatively to the news and at 10.28 am, shares of Maruti Suzuki India were down 1.01 percent at Rs 8,431 on the National Stock Exchange.

The downgrade comes at a time when the carmaker is gearing up to more than double its SUV (Special Utility Vehicle) sales and grab the top spot in the segment in 2023.

Vaibhavi Ranjan