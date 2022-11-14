 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold eases off 3-month peak as Fed warning buoys dollar, yields

Reuters
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Spot gold slipped 0.5% to $1,761.86 per ounce, as of 0239 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 18 on Friday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,764.80.

Gold prices retreated on Monday from a three-month peak hit in the previous session, as the dollar and U.S. bond yields edged up after a top U.S. central banker warned that the Federal Reserve was not softening its fight against inflation.

Gold prices posted their biggest weekly gain since March 2020 last week, after signs of cooling U.S. inflation lifted hopes the Fed could be less hawkish on rate hikes.

"Gold is lower in reaction to Fed's Waller pushing back on market reaction to the weakness in CPI as just one data point does not suggest inflation has been tamed," said Stephen Innes, managing partner, SPI Asset Management.

"Volatility is here to stay as make no mistake inflation remains at the fulcrum."

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Sunday the Fed may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" of its battle against inflation.