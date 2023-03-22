 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMO co-founder warns of 50% stock decline in next market phase

Shivam Shukla
Mar 22, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Grantham suggests that the Federal Reserve's low interest rate policy has fuelled this bubble by making borrowing cheap and driving up asset prices.

Renowned investor and co-founder of GMO, Jeremy Grantham, had issued a warning in his most recent write-up titled “After A Timeout, Back to The Meat Grinder” that the stock market and house prices are in a bubble that is set to burst soon, leading to a significant economic downturn.

He argues that market participants have become overly optimistic, leading to a bubble in the stock market and real estate sectors. Grantham cites various indicators such as the Shiller price-to-earnings ratio, which is currently at an all-time high and surpasses even the levels seen during the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s. Similarly, the median home price-to-income ratio is also at a record high, indicating that housing is overpriced compared to income levels.

Grantham suggests that the Federal Reserve's low-interest rate policy has fuelled this bubble by making borrowing cheap and driving up asset prices. He believes that this policy is unsustainable and will eventually lead to a crash in the stock market and real estate sectors.