 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

General Atlantic and Kotak Mahindra Bank-backed KFin Tech may launch IPO on Dec 19; eyes Rs 6,300-crore valuation

Ashwin Mohan
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST

Other than majority shareholder General Atlantic, Kotak Mahindra Bank is also an investor in KFin Technologies. The private sector lender acquired nearly 10 percent stake in the firm last year by investing Rs 310 crore as primary infusion in the company

Representative image

Top private equity fund General Atlantic-promoted KFin Technologies is likely to launch its initial public offer (IPO) on December 19, 2022 as the leading tech-driven financial services platform for asset managers looks to raise around Rs 1,500 crore, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

“The plan is for the anchor book to open on December 16 with the issue launch likely between December 19 and December 21 for public investors," said one of the persons cited above.

A second person told Moneycontrol that the firm is targeting a valuation of around Rs 6,300 crore for the proposed IPO. The issue will solely be an OFS ( offer for sale) with promoter General Atlantic as the selling shareholder, this person added.

Two others persons confirmed the above launch details. “KFin is a fast-growing firm with an international presence and diversified revenue streams,” one of them elaborated.

All the four persons cited above spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol could not elicit an immediate response from KFin and has sent an email query. This story will be updated once we hear from the firm.