 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

FPOs in MP holding soyabean stock hoping govt lifts ban on futures & options trade

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

With a big push given for setting up of 10,000 FPOs by the central government, about 1,200-odd FPOs have emerged in Madhya Pradesh alone, the home state of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

(Representative Image: Mongabay/Geetanjali Gurlhosur)

The ban on futures and option trade has left soyabean farmers in Madhya Pradesh associated with farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in lurch as they are forced to sell their produce in local mandis, to traders and nearby processing plants at ”whatever price they quote” in the absence of an efficient price discovery process.

With a big push given for setting up of 10,000 FPOs by the central government, about 1,200-odd FPOs have emerged in Madhya Pradesh alone, the home state of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Madhya Pradesh is the leading soybean producing state with over 40 per cent share in the country’s total production of around 13 million tonnes. Around 60 FPOs from the state are registered on the NCDEX platform and some had begun taking advantage of the price discovery mechanism but then the ban on soyabean and chana derivatives along with five more agri-commodities for a year till December 20, 2022, left them in disarray and discouraged.

Adding to their woes is the delay and huge deposit amount of Rs 3 lakh that each FPO must pay for getting a mandi licence for trading, according to FPOs.

”I sold 20 quintals of soyabean two months back at Rs 4,500 per quintal at a local mandi. Now the rate is Rs 5,200-5,400 per quintal. Had I known the price of future months, I would have waited,” Shravan Kumar Gujjar (45), a soyabean farmer from Nipania Baijnath village in Agar Malwa district, told PTI.

Gujjar has harvested 30 quintals from his six acres of land. He has sold part of the produce independently this time and is holding the stock hoping to get a higher price in the coming months. Narayan Singh (60), another soyabean farmer from the same village, sold soyabean at Rs 5,450 per quintal a few weeks back in a local mandi but much lower than Rs 7,000 per quintal which he got in January 2021.