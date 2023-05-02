 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign investors will return to India if Fed rate hikes cease, says Mukherjea of Marcellus

May 02, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Saurab Mukherjea talks about top sectoral bets and market outlook. What all investors need to realize is that good companies always give conservative guidance. Whereas bad companies give aggressive guidance on results and then disappoint later on.

Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investment Managers, spoke about the current market situation and the way forward along with some of his portfolio stocks and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes in a recent conversation with CNBC.

What is your view on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) numbers and the way the market reacted to them? 

The numbers of TCS are very good, as per my understanding. If we see around the globe, it is clear that we are still having the Russia-Ukraine war going on. Several banks in the US are also suffering. Now, if in these kinds of circumstances, a company can show 15-16 percent topline and bottom-line growth, along with a 25 percent operating margin coupled with a record quarter for deal wins nearing $10 billion, what else can you hope from a company which has consistently compounded wealth for the past 40 years and today is the second largest IT services company. The results hence give us confidence and last year we even increased our stake in the company.

What all investors need to realize is that good companies always give conservative guidance. Whereas bad companies give aggressive guidance on results and then disappoint later on. TCS, being a good company, is a considerable part of our portfolios. It has investments from me, my family and our 10,000 clients.