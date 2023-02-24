 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Nifty remains in green but likely to give up gains, say traders

Shubham Raj
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

India VIX, the gauge of expected volatility in the market, slipped a further 3 percent to 15 levels

The market opened higher on February 24, triggering hopes of a recovery that participants have been waiting for. At 10.20 am, the Nifty was 80 points, or 0.46 percent, at 17,591 but some traders said the index would likely give up the gains in the second half of the session.

On the options front, 17,600 was seeing heavy call writing as bears created pressure, while 17,550 was seeing both put and call writing, indicating the creation of the Straddle at that level.

“Nifty will give up all gains today. The index will likely hit the 17,500 level,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based derivatives trader.