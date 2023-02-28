 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Nifty may lose ground as day progresses, say some traders

Shubham Raj
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

The media sector, thanks to the re-found zeal in Zee Entertainment, saw a long buildup, a bullish scenario when price and open interest rise in tandem. Infra and capital goods also were seeing a long buildup.

The market continued to trade on a weak note on February 28 morning. At 10.20 am, the Nifty was trading flat at 17,390.85  and was on course to end the month of February lower.

On the options front, 17,400 saw both fresh put and call writing as many traders deployed a neutral Straddle strategy. The strategy is profitable as long as the market does not move in any one direction.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

“I have a bearish view on the Nifty,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based derivatives trader, who has taken short positions in the Nifty as well as the Bank Nifty. “It may move lower as the day progresses.”