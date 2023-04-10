 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual | Market starts week on bullish tone but some traders see end of the rally

Shubham Raj
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Post weekend buying in Asian markets also lifted sentiments of traders. However, some of them believe this is the beginning of an end to the rally. Thus they have trimmed down their expectations accordingly.

Sectors that were in focus were realty and power as they rode on stellar business updates.

The market started yet another week truncated by holiday on a positive note, keeping up the momentum it gained last week. The Nifty 50 index was up 45.35 points to 17,643 as of 9.45 am on in the morning hours of April 10.

The bars reflect a change in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.

“Tomorrow may be the last day of this rise,” forewarned Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based trader. “If we add all stocks, all strikes and take the volume and multiply that by the price of options then it shows that put unwinding is happening and call writing has started.”