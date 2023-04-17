 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: As Nifty hits day's low, traders position themselves for bounce back

Shubham Raj
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

HDFC Bank that also came out with its earnings over the weekend saw short buildup as traders took bearish bets on the counter.

IT sector was the worst performing one as the earnings performance of Infosys disappointed the market.

The market took a hit on April 17 after opening post the extended weekend as the earnings performance of a few companies so far has disappointed the Street. As of 10.20 am, the Nifty was down 1 percent to 17,645.

Incidentally, the Nifty has seen some buying at low levels which has helped the index shave off some of the losses. Some traders have also taken bullish positions as they believe the Nifty has already hit the day’s low.

“I have taken a long position with day’s low as stop loss,” said Ankush Bajaj, a Chhattisgarh based derivatives trader. “Volatility will be high during the day.”

On the options front, call writers were more active. The 17700 level saw the biggest call accumulation. That means traders see it as a large hurdle for the index for the day. Call writing was also seen at 17,800.