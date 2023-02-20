 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pain in store for FMCG stocks? El Niño could drag rural recovery, says Nuvama

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

El Niño, which occurs every three to six years, could derail the recovery in the rural FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) market, believes Nuvama Institutional Equities.

El Niño is the abnormal heating up of surface ocean waters that lead to changes in wind patterns and impacts weather across the world. The US government's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has indicated the possibility of El Niño conditions developing this year.

In India, the last El Niño event of 2018 coincided with below-normal rainfall, notes Nuvama.

"Since then, India witnessed four good monsoons in succession. Hence, the probability of a fifth normal monsoon looks a bit challenging at this stage," it added.