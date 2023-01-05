 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Exasperation as volatility spoils trades; opportunity in individual stocks

Shubham Raj
Jan 05, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Traders are also being cautious ahead of the earnings season where any surprise will induce volatility. Analysts have warned traders against risky trades in monthly contracts and suggested weekly contracts, if they have the appetite.

After a sharp drop the previous day, low-level buying pushed the Nifty higher on January 5 morning but the gains were capped. The index rose 47 points or 0.26 percent to 18,089.95 and the Nifty futures rose 57.15 points to 18,160.20.

Traders were seen unwinding their positions across strikes, with most unwinding happening at 18,200 followed by 18,300. Some fresh writing was seen in deeper strikes on both sides.

Since the market has been volatile, traders said they are finding it difficult to make money. Ankush Bajaj, a trader who took some non-directional trades early in the morning, said his stop losses got hit immediately.

Now, he is in a wait-and-watch mode and not taking any trades. Bajaj said his outlook on the market is on the short side. He has another trade running the previous day where he has sold Nifty.

Traders are also being cautious ahead of the upcoming earnings season where any surprise will induce volatility. Analysts have warned traders against risky trades in monthly contracts and suggested weekly contracts if they have the appetite.The Bank Nifty was down 0.4 percent, as investors continued to book profits. The index has been on a downward trend for two days now.

The sectoral trend was not concrete either. Open interest (OI) remained flat for most of them. Chemicals and finance saw some accumulation of OI as the prices fell, a sign of short buildup in these sectors.