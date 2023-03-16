 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

DLF shares zoom as realtor clocks in Rs 8,000 cr in pre-sales for Gurgaon luxury project

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

The real estate developer's residential business had also delivered 24 percent year-on-year growth in the third quarter.

Shares of DLF surged on March 16 as the company announced clocking in a recording breaking pre-sales of over Rs 8,000 crore for its luxury project,  The Arbour in Gurgaon.

At 11.30 am, shares of DLF were trading at Rs 356.55 on the National Stock Exchange with gains of 3.21 percent from the previous close. The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 360.65.

"The Arbour, which marks DLF’s foray into the micro market at Golf Course Extension, Gurgaon has been fully sold out within three days even before its launch," the real estate developer said in an exchange filing.

According to the exchange filing, the luxury neighbourhood is spread over 25 acres, boasts five towers that rise up to 38/39 stories. It comprises of 1,137 identical 4 BHK flats, with prices starting from Rs 7 crores onward, per unit.