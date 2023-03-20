 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Devastated' and 'humiliated', independent director quits Modulex Construction Technologies

Mar 20, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

Sandeep Khurana says shareholders may face Rs 100-crore loss if the firm goes ahead with the share swap. The construction-tech firm says allegations are malicious and based on half-truths, falsities

Company's response filed with the exchange stated that Khurana had initially raised certain concerns about the rights issue and the concerns were “fully addressed by the Board of MCTL at all times”. (Representative Image)

In the recent past, independent directors have been vilified and memed for failing to flag corporate governance issues. But an independent director of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd (MCTL), Sandeep Khurana, seems to have taken matters to the other extreme.

In his 65-page resignation letter, he wrote that he was leaving MCLT “in disgust”, from being “devastated” and for having been “humiliated”, for not being given adequate protection as a whistleblower and for being threatened when he flagged corporate governance concerns.

“I have been intimidated in the performance of my duties,” he wrote in the letter, which was submitted to the exchange by MCTL’s company secretary and compliance officer.

In a March 18 filing, the company responded to Khurana’s letter, in which it also stated that the Listing Compliance of BSE has advised the company to provide clarification on the points raised by him.