 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | US Fed should be focused on economic growth, strong banking financial system instead of inflation, says Aniruddha Sarkar of Quest Investment Advisors

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

The Chief Investment Officer continues to avoid these in client portfolios as they still do not meet investment norms.

Aniruddha Sarkar of Quest Investment Advisors

"After last year's Russia-Ukraine conflict and surging inflation, in FY2024 we are presented with a new set of risk factors which cannot be ignored. Interest rate hikes which have taken place in the last 1 year will show its effect with a lag effect," Aniruddha Sarkar, Chief Investment Officer at Quest Investment Advisors says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Along with that, he says, "we do not see inflation being tamed in developed markets and that would continue to hurt household savings. Thus would not be surprised to see markets remaining weak to volatile in the near term."

The US Fed has failed miserably and is on the contrary hurting the jobs and bank balance sheets, which could lead to major financial disasters if not controlled at the right time, says Sarkar, who has over 15 years of experience in the capital markets and manages money for investors across PMS, AIF and advisory businesses.

He feels that inflation will find its own natural level and the Fed should be focused on economic growth and a strong banking financial system.

  Do you think capital goods and domestic consumer goods are looking attractive now?