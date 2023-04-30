 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | This portfolio manager sees value in HDFC Bank, expects rerating after merger with HDFC Ltd.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 30, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

HDFC Bank has consolidated for 3 years, and a re-rating is expected in the company after the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd. which was announced earlier this year.

Rohan Mehta of Turtle Wealth

"We are bullish on the banking side and the rerating is possible in the companies where there is deep value," Rohan Mehta, Founder and Portfolio Manager at Turtle Wealth says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He believes there is quite a lot of value now in HDFC Bank as the stock has consolidated over the past 3 years. Also, a re-rating is expected in the company after the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd. which was announced earlier this year.

Also read: MC Exclusive | HDFC-HDFC Bank merger to lead to bigger growth opportunity; will not take executive role, says Keki Mistry

With 16 years of experience in the financial world, he says there is no bottom-fishing opportunity for IT.