Daily Voice | This investment banker sees 2023 to be year of full recovery for economy, firms, markets

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 24, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

The biggest learning from markets in 2022 is the virtue of humility and importance of developing conviction, says Anand Dalmia of FIsdom.

Anand Dalmia of Fisdom

"2022 has been a story of opportunity in adversity. The biggest learning from markets in 2022 is the virtue of humility and importance of developing conviction," says Anand Dalmia of Fisdom.

And next year, he adds, is expected to create a conducive environment for domestic business growth, earnings expansion and a structural uptick reflecting in broader markets.

On the upcoming Union Budget, the co-founder and CBO of the financial service firm expects the 2024 general elections to influence Budget to a meaningful extent as it presents an agenda with a strong political undertone.

Dalmia, who has more than a decade of experience in the investment banking space, expects segments of banking and financial institutions that includes public sector banks in an important way, infrastructure, capital goods and transport/logistics to lead the broader uptick expected in capital markets.

Do you think PSU banks is a great space to be in for 2023?

PSU bank stocks picked meaningful pace before the uptick hit a pause recently. PSB earnings have been looking up through the quarters so far in FY23. These banks are undergoing a structural transformation with improving governance, stronger operating efficiencies and rapid digitisation of services.