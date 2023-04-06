 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This fund manager expects RBI to cut interest rates by end of FY24

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:31 AM IST

FMCG is likely to see a muted quarter in Q4FY23, and sales growth in staples would be led by value growth and premiumisation.

Anil Rego of Right Horizons PMS

"The CPI inflation will likely fall under RBI’s upper tolerance band in FY24, so we expect a rate hike of 25 bps in April and a halt at the level for a while as the central bank gauges the impact before it cuts the rates by the end of FY24," Anil Rego of Right Horizons PMS says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

On the quarterly earnings growth season, which is going to start next week, Rego feels the FMCG sector is likely to see a muted quarter in Q4FY23, and sales growth in staples would be led by value growth and premiumisation.

The founder and fund manager at Right Horizons, a pioneer in the contrarian style of investing and a seasoned investor for over three decades, is bullish on the capital goods sector long-term due to sector tailwinds.

"The capex upcycle will witness infrastructure, power, renewable, petrochemicals and defence investments for the next few years. We are expecting strong revenue growth in Q4FY23 for companies with robust order bookings," he says.