Daily Voice | This CIO says FPIs still believe in India story, will invest once the China reopening theme plays out

Dipti Sharma
Feb 18, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

Mahesh Patil, CIO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC believes that globally the overall investor sentiment and risk environment are improving, and with dollar weakness, more money should move into the emerging markets.

In the long run, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will definitely invest in Indian equities once the China reopening theme plays out, Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

“FPIs have been positive on India, and last year, we saw a huge amount of outflows from the emerging markets, and that impacted the flows, but India, literally did better,” he said.

He added, “…I think most of the FIIs still believe in the India story.”

Talking about where opportunities lie in an uncertain environment, Patil is of the view that there are pockets in certain sectors in the large-cap space where valuations are still attractive and value exists.