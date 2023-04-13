 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | The beginning of US bank failures historically indicates an economic slump, says this investor

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

PSU as a general theme looks attractive. There have been continuous orders from governments either its defense, oil & gas, power, or infra and there's continuous thrust on spending to support the Made-in-India theme.

Abhishek Agarwal of Rockstud Capital

“We remain particularly concerned about AMC (asset management company) stocks as SEBI initiates a detailed study of the fees and expenses charged by mutual funds and abrupt removal of long-term tax benefits for debt mutual funds,” Abhishek Agarwal, founder and Managing Partner at Rockstud Capital, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

On the positive side, he feels PSUs as a general theme look attractive. There have been continuous orders from governments either for defence, oil & gas, power, or infrastructure and there has been a continuous thrust on spending to support for the Made-in-India theme, he says.

A seasoned investor, with over 15 years’ experience in Indian financial markets, Agarwal feels auto and auto ancillaries are another sector that will see buying interest from investors, with key drivers supporting an increase in mobility, improvement in economic activity, and healthy freight improvement.

Edited excerpts from the interview: