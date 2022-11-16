 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | PMS Head of LIC sees investment opportunities in mid and small caps

Dipti Sharma
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

Taking into account the most popular valuation metrics of Price to Earnings (PE), India is still not expensive, says Ahmad Azeem of LIC Mutual Fund.

With the economic landscape improving in India, Ahmad Azeem, Head PMS & Principal Officer, LIC Mutual Fund, is of the view that this could be the time to invest in mid and small cap stocks.

“We have increased our allocation to the mid and small cap space and currently over 40 percent of our portfolio weight comes from these two segments,” the market maven said.

Azeem also remains upbeat on midcycle plays like banking, cyclicals (excluding metals), auto and consumption.

The Banking sector has been seeing credit growth resurging in the last five years while theAutomobile and Consumer discretionary sectors typically fare well in a mid cycle. He believes the auto sector could see margin improvement and consumer discretionary companies are likely to witness a boost in volumes in the second half of FY23.

The financial market veteran manages assets worth approximately Rs 1,700 crore. Here are the edited excerpts of his interview with Moneycontrol:

Q1. What is driving the market currently and where is it now headed? Do you believe the Nifty will clock a new lifetime high before 2022 ends?