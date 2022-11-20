 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Markets not expensive; defence & PSUs have an edge, says WeekendInvesting's Alok Jain

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 20, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

Jain believes in BBC, or Bhav Bhagwan Che — a Gujarati saying that means price is God — for the price of a stock can capture the mood of the market towards that stock or sector.

While advising new investors, Alok Jain of WeekendInvesting says: "If you are not invested, start investing. And if you have a lump sum amount, invest it gradually. These two are the only two things you need to know." The smallcase manager and founder of WeekendInvesting tries to help people achieve financial independence early in life.

Also, to invest properly, one should have clear answers to these four questions: "What to buy, when to buy, how much to buy, and when to sell. If one is clear about these then investing can be a lot of fun," adds Alok who has been in the Indian stock markets for more than 27 years now.

Alok says that currently the defence, PSU banking, and public sector enterprises seem to have an edge in his firm’s portfolios.

Do you think the Indian markets are expensive now, from a valuation point of view?

No, I don’t think so. While we at Weekendinvesting do not judge markets or stocks on the basis of valuations, my personal opinion is that markets have been in a sideways mode since the past 14 months and are undergoing a time correction. The market had certainly run up a lot in 2020 and 2021, and whenever a market does that it tends to stagnate till earnings catch up.

Had there been lack of liquidity flows the markets may have given up part of the gains, but the liquidity flow from domestic investors has been phenomenal. At the end of the day it's the liquidity that drives the markets and that is what we should be following.