 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Market expects earnings downgrades from Q4, but it's unlikely to be significant, says this CIO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

BFSI valuations are certainly more attractive. Banks are in a robust balance sheet and credit growth cycle.

Naveen Kulkarni

The market is biased towards earnings downgrades from the Q4FY23 results season, but the downgrades are unlikely to be significant as expectations are rather muted, says Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities PMS.

The March FY23 quarter earnings season will begin in the second week of April.

Naveen, with over 15 years of experience in research and advisory functions across all customer segments, says in an interview to Moneycontrol that he would be a little more cautious in the technology sector as valuations are still not cheap, and slowdown challenges are not visible, which generally come with a lag.

However, valuations in the insurance space are attractive as the significant correction provides a good entry point, he believes. Excerpts from the interview: