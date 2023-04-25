 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | IT sector might start heading back to long-term growth trajectory by end of FY24, says this fund manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

Madhusudan Sarda of Credent AIM Multi-Cap Strategy feels in the medium to long term the Indian IT sector is well poised to capture the rebound in tech spending from various developed countries for IT services.

Madhusuan Sarda of Credent AIM Multi-Cap Strategy

Madhusudan Sarda, the fund manager at Credent AIM Multi-Cap Strategy, feels that while near-term numbers would be muted structurally in the medium to long term, the Indian IT sector is well poised to capture the rebound in tech spending on IT services from various developed countries.

By the end of FY24, the IT sector would probably start heading back to its long-term growth trajectory, says Sarda, who has more than 2 decades of investing experience in the public markets with a focus on micro, small & midcap stocks.

After recent RBI policy minutes, he says the interest rate cuts are not expected to happen drastically or very soon but are only possible if there are recessionary pressures from global economies.

