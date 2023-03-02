 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Good time to add allocation in banking, NBFCs, while power remains an attractive bet, says this portfolio manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

We believe that the market is tracking inflation and its impact on monetary policy closely.

Vivek Goel of Tailwind Financial Services

“We do believe that monetary policy risk looms and that can continue to keep FII flows volatile in the next few months,” Vivek Goel, joint Managing Director at Tailwind Financial Services, says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

However, “as we get close to Fed policy meets scheduled in May and June, there would be greater clarity on terminal policy rate and that can help revive FII flows in the later part of CY2023,” he added.

Vivek, who works closely with investors in managing their portfolios, believes this can be a good time to add allocation in banking and NBFCs to benefit from any rerating that can happen as market sentiment improves, while the power sector has continued to see healthy demand making it an attractive bet.

Do you expect a strong revival in the primary market in coming months after a subdued equity market environment?