Daily Voice | Gautam Duggad of MOFSL lists five concerns for corporate earnings in FY24

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

MOFSL expects Q4FY23 earnings to grow 10-11 percent for Nifty. FY24 earnings will be led by some rebound in commodities earnings as well as continued strength in BFSI and Automobiles.

The banking sector may continue to do well, led by tailwinds of strong credit growth, steady margins, excellent asset quality metrics and lower provisioning expenses, according to Gautam Duggad, Head of Research, Institutional Equities at MOFSL.

As far as the Nifty earnings are concerned, MOFSL expects the fourth-quarter earnings to grow 10-11 percent for the Nifty. The FY24 earnings will be led by some rebound in commodities as well as continued strength in BFSI and automobiles, he shares with Moneycontrol after the recent MOFSL earnings review report for the December FY23 quarter.

With more than 17 years of experience in capital markets, he feels continued weakness in consumption, global growth slowdown, higher interest rates, uncertainties on the geopolitical front and high inflation are the key concerns for corporate earnings in FY24.

How do you read the entire corporate earnings season? Also, are these earnings in line with your expectations?