Daily Voice | Earnings, interest rates key factors influencing equity markets, says Hemant Kanawala of Kotak Mahindra Life

Dec 10, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

He feels that the capital goods and defence sectors look promising on the back of government reforms, while IT will be dependent on the growth of the US and European markets

Hemant Kanawala of Kotak Mahindra Life

"Earnings and interest rates will be the key factors influencing equity markets going ahead," said Hemant Kanawala  of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He believes that corporate India is poised for steady earnings growth over the medium term. Any disappointment on that front will be the main headwind for the market, he says.

With respect to inflation, a key variable to watch for will be the opening up of the Chinese economy and its impact on the supply chain and demand, says the Senior Executive Vice President with more than 15 years of experience in fund management. "Normalisation of the supply chain will mitigate inflation, but release of pent-up demand in China can impact inflation adversely," he added. Edited excerpts of the interview:

What are the key factors that can influence equity markets? Is it looking overvalued now?

Earnings and interest rates will be the key factors influencing equity markets. Corporate India is expected to show steady earnings growth over the medium term. Any disappointment on that front will be the main headwind for the market.

Although valuations have normalised on an absolute basis over the last one year as markets are flat, they continue to look expensive relative to fixed income as interest rates have increased by more than 75 basis points (bps) during this period.