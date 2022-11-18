 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Earnings, inflation, FIIs to determine mood of equity markets over next few months, says this CIO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Earnings trajectory would be key determinant of growth-related price movement, especially in an uncertain macro environment.

The second quarter earnings season for this fiscal has thrown up encouraging trends in the discretionary consumption space across apparels, travel and tourism, jewellery, malls, retail, and private vehicles, accoridng to Sanjay Kumar of PNB MetLife.

Management commentaries have been strong on the demand environment and margin trajectory. Earnings performance, inflation trajectory and FII flows would be the key factors determining mood of the equity markets over next few months, the chief investment officer says in an interview with Moneycontrol, backed by his more than two decades of experience in financial services.

With adequate provisions and stronger balance sheets of Indian corporates, the outlook for banking and NBFC sector looks promising, says Kumar. His investment team manages a diversified portfolio of over $4 billion in equity, fixed income, and real estate assets. Excerpts from the discussion:

What are your thoughts on the September quarter earnings season and what are the most surprising elements in earnings?

The aggregate second-quarter performance has been above expectations. While banks, automobile and information technology sectors posted a beat on expectations, energy, metals and materials have seen weak results owing to a fall in commodity prices.

The home-facing sector have fared well as compared to export-focused sectors as they saw the impact of global growth slowdown and monetary tightening.