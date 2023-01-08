 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Companies with a domestic focus would outperform this earnings season, says the CIO of Quest Investment Advisors

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 08, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

A value investor, Aniruddha Sarkar does not believe in index-hugging when it comes to sectoral allocations, and sees promise in the consumer and banking sectors.

Aniruddha Sarkar of Quest Investment Advisors

"Given the global macro headwinds, interest rate hikes, and overall demand slowdown (especially in rural India), overall profitability in Q3FY23 may continue to remain volatile and under pressure in the near term," Aniruddha Sarkar of Quest Investment Advisors said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Overall, he feels that companies with a domestic focus and relatively lower linkages with the external environment would outperform. For banks, as the impact of rate hikes flows through, along with the possibility of further hikes, NIMs (net interest margins) should remain strong in the near term.

With over 15 years of experience in the capital markets, this Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager is responsible for managing all the PMS (portfolio management service) and AIF (alternative investment fund) strategies at Quest.

He says that going by the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes, the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) may pause at 5.25 percent interest rate, i.e., 100 bps (basis points) higher than current levels. However, that may not mean that the Fed would start reversing the rate cycle in 2023 itself.

Do you think one should maintain high exposure in banking considering the expected growth going ahead? Also, among them, what do you prefer the most — PSU or private?

We turned bullish on the banking sector around three quarters back after being underweight on it for the previous six quarters. We continue to maintain a positive view on them given the largely benign credit environment, strong and consistent credit growth driven by increased traction in the retail and SME segment, and expected recovery in the corporate segment.