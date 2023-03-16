 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Chirag Mehta of Quantum AMC sees strong case for RBI to change monetary policy stance to ‘neutral’

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

The RBI might hike the repo rate by another 25-50 basis points. Though in Quantum MF's opinion that would be overtightening and will likely reverse soon.

Chirag Mehta is the Chief Investment Officer at Quantum AMC.

“One cannot rule out market volatility as the significant increases in interest rates will have some dislocations in some parts of the global economy and that could have its potential impact on risk assets,” Chirag Mehta, CIO of Quantum AMC says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He feels there could be pressure in foreign flows as investors might prefer other emerging markets that have seen a material correction and look attractive from a valuation standpoint. Higher yields in debt could also negatively impact foreign flows into equity markets, he says.

Mehta with more than 19 years of experience in the financial markets says the RBI might hike the repo rate by another 25-50 basis points. “Though in our opinion that would be overtightening and will likely reverse soon.”

He sees a strong case for the RBI to change its monetary policy stance to ‘neutral’.