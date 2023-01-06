 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice Budget Edition | What market mavericks want from Budget 2023?

Jan 06, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

D-Street is keenly awaiting significant announcements on infrastructure spending, tax sops, disinvestment and more

The 2023 Budget is going to be the last full-year Budget before the early 2024 general elections. It will also come at a time when Q3 earnings season will be at its peak. D-Street is keenly awaiting significant announcements on infrastructure spending, tax sops, disinvestment and more.

Moneycontrol caught up with some market experts and fund managers to find out what exactly can uplift the mood of the markets. Check out their views

Sampath Reddy of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

With market participants and some government officials indicating divergence in capital gain tax between different asset classes, we expect that there may be some announcements on rationalisation/harmonisation in the capital gains tax structure.

Given that India has managed the COVID pandemic crisis quite well (especially from a macro perspective), and with better than budgeted tax collections and healthy tax buoyancy, the government should be comfortably able to meet the fiscal deficit target. Also, with the fiscal deficit earlier rising during the pandemic, the government may now go back to the pre-COVID fiscal consolidation glide path.