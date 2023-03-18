 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Buckle up for a bumpy ride, but don’t need to hit the panic button, says this investment professional

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 18, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

The Fed's rate hike path for 2023 is like walking a tightrope between battling inflation and avoiding a banking crisis.

Sonam Srivastava is the Founder of Wright Research

Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research feels 2023 looks like an economic thriller.

“We have to brace ourselves for the Fed’s great juggling act — taming inflation, staving off a banking crisis, and dancing through a minefield of challenges with no grand finale in sight!” says the researcher in the field of machine learning in finance & quantitative investing.

With more than nine years of experience in quantitative research and portfolio management, Sonam advised that people need to be buckled up for a bumpy ride, but don’t need to hit the panic button.

Instead, staying vigilant, adapting a healthy asset allocation to deal with the ever-changing landscape, and remembering that history doesn’t always repeat itself might be the key to survival and thriving in 2023, she says.