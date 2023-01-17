 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
D-Mart’s thinning profit margins signal new pain point for investors

Kaushal Shroff
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

The easing of inflationary pressures may enable the retailer to bolster discretionary consumption in the coming quarters.

Thinning profit margins at Avenue Supermarts, the owner and operator of D-Mart stores, are worrying investors after the company’s net profit in the December quarter missed analyst estimates.

The retailer’s operating profit margin shrank to 8.34 percent from 8.38 percent in the quarter ended September. While the fall was almost negligible, the operating profit margin was the lowest in six quarters.

Gross profit margin also came under pressure. At 14.8 percent, the gross profit margin was down by 60 bps YoY and 30 bps QoQ.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts have fallen 6% since the earnings were reported on January 14.

Neville Noronha, managing director of Avenue Supermarts, indicated that the decline in the gross margins was due to falling sales in the general merchandise and apparel segments.

“FMCG and staples segment continued to outperform the general merchandise and apparel segments. The gross margin percentage decline over the corresponding quarter of last year is a reflection of this mix change. Discretionary non-FMCG sales did not do as well as expected in this quarter,” Noronha said.