Concerns over long-term growth cast shadow on Petronet LNG

Dipti Sharma
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

Analysts say long-term growth concerns have cast a shadow on Petronet LNG but this is in contrast to the cheery outlook in the shorter run.

Although the near-term prospects of Petronet LNG (Petronet) look encouraging, growth, in the long run, appears a bit grim. The stock performance has also been underwhelming.

The company’s scrip has generated a return of a mere 2 percent in the past month and 4 percent YTD. In the past three years, it is up 16 percent.

Brokerage house Sharekhan said the stock offers a decent dividend yield of 5-6 percent, and it trades at an attractive valuation of 9.4 times its FY24 EPS or earnings per share and 8 times of FY25 EPS given earnings visibility and RoE (return on equity) of 22 percent.

About the company