Coal India Q4 Result | Net profit grows 46.3% YoY to Rs 6,715 crore, revenue up 22.5%

Coal India Limited (Coal India), on May 25, reported a 46 percent growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 6,715 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2021-22 as against Rs 4,589 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit has jumped 47.4 percent from Rs 4,557 crore earned during the October–December period.

Consolidated revenues for the state owned coal producer rose 22.5 percent on-year to Rs 32,707 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 26,700 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is higher by 15 percent from the revenue of Rs 28,433 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

The growth was aided by an increase in volume offtake and better realizations.

For the full year period from April – March 2022, the consolidated PAT witnessed a growth of 36.8 percent to Rs 17,378 crore from the profit of Rs 12,702 crore achieved during FY21.

Consolidated revenues for FY22 jumped 22 percent to Rs 1,09,714 crore from the revenues of Rs 90,026 crore for last year.

Production

The company increased its production of coal by 2.8 percent on year and 27.6 percent on quarter to 109 million tons (MT) of coal during the quarter. For the full year period, the production at 622.63 MT was higher by 4.4 percent over FY21.

Offtake

The total offtake during the quarter at 180.25 MT was higher by 9.3 percent year on year and 3.7 percent sequentially. For the full year period, the offtake of 661.89 MT was higher by 15.2 percent from last year.

The company sold 150.11 MT of coal under fuel supply agreement (FSA) at an average price of Rs 1,474.4 per ton. 27.65 MT of coal was sold under e-auction process which fetched a price of Rs 2,434.2 per ton, thereby resulting in the total average realization of Rs 1,623.7 per ton.

The quantity of washed coal (coking) sold during the quarter stood at 0.54 MT at an average realization of Rs 7,996.7 per ton while 1.67 MT of washed coal (non-coking) was sold at an average realization of Rs 2,168 per ton. The average realization for the total washed coal sold came in at Rs 3,595 per ton.

Sale of other by products during the quarter was 1.1 MT at an average realization of Rs 3,543.9 per ton.

The costs were more or less stable for the company, however, the higher cost of stripping activity made an impact of 4 percent on the growth in PAT for the quarter.

EBITDA

The company reported an EBIDTA of Rs 9,078.8 crore, which was 42.3 percent higher as against the corresponding period in the last fiscal.

Dividend

The company has recommended payment of final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.

Coal India ended Rs 1.65 lower at Rs 180.7 on May 25 at The National Stock Exchange. The stock has generated returns of 22.55 percent over the past one year and is down 4.1 percent during the past one month.