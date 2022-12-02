 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chris Wood reduces exposure in Bajaj Finance, rotates real estate bets

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022

The Greed & Fear team has observed that rising interest rates is not stalling recovery in the real estate space

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, continues to bet big on India’s hot property market. The Greed & Fear team has observed that rising interest rates is not stalling recovery in the real estate space.

On that basis, he has decided to make changes to the India exposure in Asia ex-Japan and India long-only portfolios.

In his Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio, Godrej Properties has been removed and replaced by Macrotech Developers with 6 percent weighting, while the investment in Bajaj Finance has been reduced by one percentage point.

Godrej Properties has been on a buying spree, acquiring land parcels in Mumbai, Palghar, Noida and Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Macrotech Developers is all set to launch 16 new projects in the second half of this fiscal with an estimated sales potential of Rs 10,300 crore.