Cash Market | Mahindra CIE soaring high











Mahindra CIE has broken out to an all-time high on huge volumes

Edelweiss Financial Services: Edelweiss receives shareholders' approval for demerger of wealth management business. The company has received the shareholders’ approval for the proposed demerger of its Wealth Management business. The demerger will pave the way for listing of Nuvama Wealth Management (NWML), which was earlier known as Edelweiss Wealth Management. NWML will allot 1.05 crore equity shares to shareholders of Edelweiss Financial Services on proportionate basis as a consideration for demerger.

