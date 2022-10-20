HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Cash Market | Kolte-Patil Developers is breaking out of an ascending triangle

MACD gives a buy signal in Kolte-Patil

Kolte-Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 263.50 | The share rose over 2 percent after the Pune-based real estate player achieved sales value of Rs 445 crore during Q1FY23, up 79% YoY, backed by strong improvement in terms of both volume and value, and Mumbai portfolio. Sales volumes of 0.61 million square feet during Q1FY23 saw significant uptick compared to Q1 FY22 which reported 0.40 million square feet. Realisation increased by 16% YoY to Rs 7,260 per square foot.

