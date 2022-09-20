Can two high profile issues revive the IPO market? 

The primary market has remained subdued post the LIC IPO Bearish sentiment globally affecting primary markets worldwide Regulatory approvals for 19 IPOs intending to raise around Rs 24,000 crore expire in the next two months Mankind Pharma files for one of the largest pharma sector IPOs to raise upwards of $700 million Sachin Bansal’s Navi Technologies, a fintech startup, has filed for a $440 million issue The two IPOs will test the primary market’s strength in the near termLIC’s performance after its listing and the performance of new-age companies in the secondary market haves taken the wind...