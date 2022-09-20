HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Can two high profile issues revive the IPO market? 

Shishir Asthana   •

Despite the poor sentiment, IPOs of small companies have been heavily oversubscribed, while private equity deals and private placements are continuing. But the IPOs of Mankind Pharma and Navi Technologies will be a test of the appetite for large issues 

The primary market has remained subdued post the LIC IPO Bearish sentiment globally affecting primary markets worldwide Regulatory approvals for 19 IPOs intending to raise around Rs 24,000 crore expire in the next two months Mankind Pharma files for one of the largest pharma sector IPOs to raise upwards of $700 million Sachin Bansal’s Navi Technologies, a fintech startup, has filed for a $440 million issue The two IPOs will test the primary market’s strength in the near termLIC’s performance after its listing and the performance of new-age companies in the secondary market haves taken the wind...

