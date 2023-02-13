 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy domestic stocks but avoid global-facing ones: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

In the last year, Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, the Founder & Managing Director of Valentis Advisors, has stuck to one rule - buy domestic sectors and avoid global sectors.

That is because he is confident of the growth in India but believes that global economy could suffer considering the geopolitical crisis and inflation concern.

“So play where the growth is,” Jaipuria said at the PMS AIF World's Summit & Awards 2023.

Talking about the investment themes, the government’s strong thrust on capital expenditure is the reason Jaipuria likes capital goods sector. Besides this sector, he is also bullish on companies that saw margin erosion last year due to higher input costs. Now that the commodity inflation has cooled down, several of these companies are likely to do well in the coming years as margins start normalising.