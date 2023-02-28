 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brigade Enterprises edges up on office space brand expansion plan

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Brigade Enterprises will be more than doubling the number of seats this year due to cater to the increased demand.

Shares of Brigade Enterprises climbed a percent higher on February 28 after Brigade Group announced expansion plans for its managed office brand, BuzzWorks.

A range-bound movement in the benchmark indices implied subdued investor sentiment. With an overall weak sentiment, shares of the company were trading 0.1 percent higher at Rs 476.05 on the BSE at 9:39 am.

“We had conceptualised BuzzWorks as a value-added service for our office occupiers who were looking for flexible office space,” said Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises.

She said the company will be more than doubling the number of seats this year to meet the increased demand. “Prior to Covid, the flexible office space market absorbed only 5-7 percent of the total office take up. However, in this post-Covid era, 25 percent of the office leased market is taken by managed office/flexible office players,” added Shankar.