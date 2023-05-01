 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Berkshire's Charlie Munger predicts imminent trouble for US commercial property market

Shivam Shukla
May 01, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Berkshire Hathaway has a long history of supporting US banks through periods of financial instability. The sprawling insurance behemoth invested $5 billion in Goldman Sachs during the 2007-08 financial crisis and a similar sum in Bank of America in 2011.

The vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger has warned investors of serious challenges the US property market faces and its potential to unravel if things go out of hand.

The legendary investor said US banks were packed with “bad loans” that will be vulnerable as “bad times come” and property prices fall, in a recent conversation with Financial Times.

Munger’s warning comes as US regulators are still in consultation with financial institutions like JP Morgan and Bank of America for their best and final takeover offers for the First Republic Bank, the latest in what has been a very difficult period for midsized US banks due to the ongoing rate hike cycle of the federal reserve. “It’s not nearly as bad as it was in 2008, but trouble happens to banking just like trouble happens everywhere else. In the good times you get into bad habits. When bad times come they lose too much,” Munger said.

Since the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank in March, attention has turned to First Republic as the weakest link in the American banking system. Shares of the bank tanked 90 percent last month and then collapsed further this week after First Republic disclosed how dire its situation is.