Banking Turmoil Sparks Increased Risk Perception Among Fund Managers: BofA Survey

Shivam Shukla
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Respondents cited US shadow banking, US corporate debt, or real estate in developed markets as the most likely causes of any crash.

According to the latest survey conducted by the Bank of America, major fund managers are showing a decrease in risk-taking in response to instability in the international banking system. The survey, which was conducted from March 10 to March 16, showed that the perception of credit default and counterparty risk deteriorated the most last month, and the combined risk perception reached its highest since May 2020, indicating that global markets remain wary of further banking turmoil.

Despite the increase in risk aversion, the BofA survey's Bull & Bear Indicator, a measure of overall market sentiment, remained well above levels seen before major crises such as the GFC. It was reportedly at 3.4, or neutral.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke to the American Bankers Association to maintain confidence in the system, describing the US banking sector as "sound" and stressing that the recent collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were "very different" from the GFC in 2008. She added that the US government would potentially look at continuing to guarantee bank deposits in case of further failures to prevent the spread of "contagion" in the sector.