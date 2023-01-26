 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares scale fresh 7-month high as Hong Kong trade resumes

Reuters
Jan 26, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.56% to 555.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 1.6% higher.

Asian equities rose to a fresh seven-month high on Thursday, with Hong Kong shares playing catch-up to other markets' gains as trade resumed after its three-day Lunar New Holiday.

Japan's Nikkei was, however, 0.25% lower.

Trading was thin on Thursday with Australia closed for a holiday and certain parts of Asia, including China, still away for the Lunar New Year.