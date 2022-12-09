 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares higher as dollar retreats, risk events abound

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9% in early trade, edging closer to a three-month high hit earlier in the week. For the week, it was also set to rise 0.9%.

Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher amid hopes that China's economy would pick up pace as COVID-19 curbs ease, although caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, could cap sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei surged 1.1%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 1.2%, with mainland developers up a whopping 4%. Chinese blue chips, however, saw more subdued gains.

China's Premier Li Keqiang, in comments carried by state media, said on Thursday China's shift in COVID policy would allow the country's economy to pick up pace, a day after a top-level party meeting pledged to focus on stabilising growth while optimising the pandemic measures.

Apart from China optimism, investors are focused on U.S. producer price inflation figures later in the day for more signs about the health of the U.S. economy, after data overnight showed some loosening in the labour market, with weekly jobless claims rising moderately.