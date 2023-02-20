 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia shares muted by unease over Fed, BOJ policy

Feb 20, 2023 / 06:17 AM IST

Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Monday as a U.S. holiday made for slow trading ahead of minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting and a reading on core inflation that could add to the risk of interest rates heading higher for longer.

Geopolitical tensions were ever present with North Korea firing more missiles and talk of Russia ramping up attacks in Ukraine before Friday's one- year anniversary of the invasion.

There were reports the White House planned new sanctions on Russia, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned Beijing of consequences should it provide material support, including weapons, to Moscow.

All of which made for a cautious start and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was largely flat, after sliding 2.2% last week. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2% and South Korea 0.4%.